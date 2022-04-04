List of all Free Fire characters with active abilities as of April 2022

Free Fire boasts an impressive supporting cast, ranging from the iconic Alok to the newly introduced Kenta. Each character has unique powers that are suited to a particular gameplay style.

The abilities of these characters can be broadly classified into two categories - active and passive, with the former being slightly more influential than the latter.

Besides the ability, the option to construct the combinations makes the game even more engaging. However, it is essential to know that individuals can use only one active skill in any such variety. Thus, this further increases the importance and value of characters with active skills.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX version instead.

List of active ability characters in Free Fire

1) A124 (Thrill of Battle)

Free Fire's OB33 update has reworked A124's ability, and it can help users shut down opponents effortlessly. Upon activation, the Thrill of Battle unleashes an 8m wide electromagnetic wave that disables the opponent's ability and interrupts the interaction cooldown for 20 seconds. The skill can be utilized every 100 seconds.

2) Chrono (Time Turner)

Chrono is based on Cristiano Ronaldo and was one of the most sought-after options in the game when it was released. However, after the updates, its effectiveness has been considerably reduced. It now creates a forcefield that blocks 800 damage from both ends. It is available for 4 seconds, and the cooldown lasts for 180 seconds.

3) Alok (Drop the Beat)

Alok is one of the most iconic characters in Free Fire. It has the Drop the Beat ability, which replenishes 5 HP every second for 5 seconds while also boosting the ability by 10%. It comes with a 45-second cooldown.

4) Clu (Tracing Steps)

Clu gathers information for the team using Tracing Steps. At the first level, it reveals the location of all the enemies in the 50m radius. The info will be available for 5 seconds, and the cooldown is set at 75 seconds.

5) K (Master of All)

In Master of All, i.e., K's unique ability, max EP is boosted by 50 points. Additionally, there are also two distinct modes named jiu-jitsu and psychology. The former will enhance the EP conversion rate by 500%, while the latter replenishes 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EP. There is a three-second cooldown duration while switching between modes.

6) Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat)

Dimitri's ability in Free Fire can be seen as similar to that of Alok, but with slightly less healing and an additional perk of self-revival. It creates a 3.5m wide healing zone in which gamers and their allies can replenish 3 HP every second while also having the option to self-recover when downed in this immovable zone. At the first level, the zone will last for 10 seconds.

7) Kenta (Swordman's Wrath)

A completely new character, known as "Kenta," was included in the latest patch. With his ability, a shield is created that leads to a 50% reduction in frontal weapon damage. The shield's duration is 3 seconds at the base level, while the cooldown time is 210 seconds.

8) Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

The Riptide Rhythm of Skyler destroys five Gloo Walls within 50 meters by unleashing a sonic wave. There is a 60-second cooldown after using the ability. There is another benefit, i.e., Gloo Wall deployments will lead to HP recovery, starting at four points.

9) Wukong (Camouflage)

Using Wukong's skill in Free Fire, players turn into bushes with a 20% speed reduction. However, when they attack a foe, the effect ends.

After complete usage, it has a 200-second cooldown. However, this cooldown will be removed if the gamer takes down an enemy.

10) Steffie (Painted Refuge)

With the OB33 patch, developers modified Steffie's ability in Free Fire completely, and it now creates a 4m area that ends up blocking throwables.

Allies within the same area will have their armor durability restored by 10% per second, and the ammo damage taken from enemies will be lowered by 10%. The area will be created for 10 seconds, and then there will be a 115-seconds cooldown.

11) Xayne (Xtreme Encounter)

As a result of the Xtreme Encounter, players having Xayne gain 80 HP for a limited period; however, it decays over time. It also raises the damage they do to Gloo Walls and shields by 40%. This effect lasts for 15 seconds in Free Fire and possesses a 150-second cooldown.

Disclaimer: This article lists abilities and does not compare which one is the best.

