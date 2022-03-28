Garena Free Fire Chrono character: Price, abilities, description, and more

Free Fire's gameplay has many elements, including characters, pets, and even skins that deliver a competitive advantage in gunfights. The game offers 40+ characters offering different abilities, which assist gamers in outplaying their opponents.

Chrono is one of the most iconic options available to users. For the newer players, he is a character based on Cristiano Ronaldo. He was released after the game had collaborated with the footballer back in December 2020.

Although the character has been nerfed multiple times, and the ability appears pale compared to the original one, players still use it at various levels. The following section looks at multiple details about Chrono.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn't banned.

Chrono character in Free Fire: Description, ability, and more details

The ability of Chrono will lead to the creation of a force field (Image via Garena)

Description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono's unique skill in the game – Time Turner- leads to creating a force field. It is impenetrable and blocks a total of 800 damage from enemies. However, users will also not be able to attack foes outside of that field. These two effects run for 4 seconds, after which a cooldown duration of 180 seconds gets applied.

This ability will further enhance as players increase Chrono's level in the game. Upon reaching the maximum level, the field will run for 6 seconds, and the cooldown will get lowered to 120 seconds, enabling individuals to utilize it more frequently.

Use of ability

Since the OB31 update, Chrono has lost its versatility as the shield has become impenetrable from both sides. Players now solely use it as cover when in the open to heal or revive a teammate along with the Gloo Walls.

At the maximum level, users can take cover using the ability for six seconds, which helps while being rushed and may even provide a window for escaping.

Price of Chrono in Free Fire

The price of Chrono in the game is 599 diamonds (Image via Garena)

If users are interested in acquiring Chrono, they will need to spend 599 diamonds on Free Fire. Individuals can find the purchase option directly in the game's shop, and once they have accumulated the required amount of currency, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: Users should first access the store in Free Fire.

Step 2: Next, they must select the character option from the menu and click on the Chrono character.

The purchase can finally be completed to receive Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the purchase button, and a confirmation dialog box will appear.

Step 4: Once they have confirmed the purchase, diamonds will be deducted from the ID and users will receive the character.

Users can also save a few diamonds while purchasing Chrono using the discount coupons available in the game. They can generally procure these coupons via the Elite Pass.

Additionally, players need to pay separately if they wish to acquire the character's exclusive Cyber Hunter Bundle, priced at 1199 diamonds.

Link system – free Chrono

A new feature known as 'Link' has been added to the game following the most recent update - OB33, which allows gamers to obtain their favorite characters at no cost whatsoever.

Consequently, Chrono will be available to them for free via the same. Individuals will, however, be required to put up significant effort as gaining something free of charge is not always a piece of cake.

