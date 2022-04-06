Garena Free Fire redeem code for 6 April 2022: Get a free bundle, emote, and more

As more cosmetics have been added to Free Fire, gamers' desire to get exclusive ones has also grown. Nevertheless, not every non-spending player will be able to realize this goal since they do not possess a sufficient quantity of diamonds in their accounts.
The use of redemption codes comes to their support and offers them a variety of free and rare rewards in the game at completely no cost. However, it should be mentioned that these codes aren't eternal and have the potential to expire. Consequently, users must use new ones as soon as they come across them.
Free Fire redeem codes to receive bundles, emotes, and more rewards for free (6 April)
These are some codes that gamers can put to use:
Bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
Emotes
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFICJGW9NKYT
Additional codes
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
- FFBCZD9RDP44
- FFBCLAK9KYGM
- FFBCAC836MAC
Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.
Guide to using redeem codes
Redeem codes are pretty simple and will only take a few minutes of the players' times. They only need to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site and input the redemption code. Those who are unfamiliar with the method can follow the procedures mentioned below:
Step 1: To begin with, individuals can open any web browser on their devices and visit the 'Rewards Redemption Site,' which is the name of the redemption site of the game.
Players will be routed directly to the website by clicking on this link.
Step 2: In the next step, gamers can select any of the six login options, depending on which one is linked to their in-game ID.
If users have guest accounts, they can first link them to the platform and then begin using the redeem codes.
Step 3: The relevant redemption code can then be inserted into the text field that appears on the screen. Finally, hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption.
The code's rewards will be deposited into their accounts soon, and individuals will be able to collect them via the in-game mail section of Garena Free Fire.
Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX version instead.