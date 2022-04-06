Garena Free Fire redeem code for 6 April 2022: Get a free bundle, emote, and more

As more cosmetics have been added to Free Fire, gamers' desire to get exclusive ones has also grown. Nevertheless, not every non-spending player will be able to realize this goal since they do not possess a sufficient quantity of diamonds in their accounts.

The use of redemption codes comes to their support and offers them a variety of free and rare rewards in the game at completely no cost. However, it should be mentioned that these codes aren't eternal and have the potential to expire. Consequently, users must use new ones as soon as they come across them.

Free Fire redeem codes to receive bundles, emotes, and more rewards for free (6 April)

These are some codes that gamers can put to use:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Additional codes

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FF10GCGXRNHY

PCNF5CQBAJLK

MHM5D8ZQZP22

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFBCLAK9KYGM

FFBCAC836MAC

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Guide to using redeem codes

Redeem codes are pretty simple and will only take a few minutes of the players' times. They only need to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site and input the redemption code. Those who are unfamiliar with the method can follow the procedures mentioned below:

Step 1: To begin with, individuals can open any web browser on their devices and visit the 'Rewards Redemption Site,' which is the name of the redemption site of the game.

Players will be routed directly to the website by clicking on this link.

Sign in can be completed by players on Free Fire's redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, gamers can select any of the six login options, depending on which one is linked to their in-game ID.

If users have guest accounts, they can first link them to the platform and then begin using the redeem codes.

Tap the 'Confirm' option upon entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The relevant redemption code can then be inserted into the text field that appears on the screen. Finally, hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption.

The code's rewards will be deposited into their accounts soon, and individuals will be able to collect them via the in-game mail section of Garena Free Fire.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX version instead.

