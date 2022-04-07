Garena Free Fire redeem code for 7 April 2022: Claim free skins, emotes, and more

The majority of the Free Fire community has shown a strong desire to get cosmetic items such as skins and emotes, which have risen in popularity over time. In most cases, they are made available through diamonds, which are the premium in-game currency of the battle royale game.

Sometimes, the developers will give away items like these for free through events and redeem codes. Many gamers feel that the latter way is better because it takes far less work on their part.

However, codes are not always available, and there are limitations such as expiration dates and server restrictions. Because of this, if a new redeem code is discovered, gamers must use it immediately.

Free Fire redeem codes to get skins, emotes, and other free rewards (7 April)

Here are some codes for players to use:

Skins

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Other free rewards

PCNF5CQBAJLK

MHM5D8ZQZP22

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

2BEMBE4TXU4P

XLMMVSBNV6YC

PK95JK8QWK4X

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps for redeeming Free Fire codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site

As previously stated, utilizing redeem codes does not take much work, and it simply requires the use of the official Rewards Redemption Site. The exact procedure is stated below:

Step 1: Gamers should begin by going to the official Rewards Redemption Site on their devices.

Step 2: The next step for players is to log in with the platform linked to their in-game accounts.

Free Fire's redemption site needs the players to sign in using their accounts (Image via Garena)

In the instance of guest accounts, individuals must first link them. After that, they can use the redeem code on the redemption site.

Step 3: Users will see a text field where they can easily insert the desired redemption code. Lastly, they can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with redemption.

Once the process is successful, a dialog box informing players of the same will appear on their screens.

The redeem code can be pasted and individuals can press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After completing the steps mentioned above, the rewards of the redeem code can be claimed through the in-game mail section.

If an error notice stating that the code has expired or that there is a server constraint is shown on the screen, gamers will have no choice but to wait for other codes.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX variant instead.

