Garena Free Fire codes for September 5, 2023: Get free room cards and skins

Garena often provides free rewards in Free Fire via events, but players must typically accomplish a variety of tasks to obtain the items. However, there is another excellent way to receive freebies by using redeem codes. These codes do not require you to complete any missions, and you can easily claim them via the Rewards Redemption Site within a matter of minutes.
However, the redeem codes have short validity periods, so you must claim them before they expire. Furthermore, you will only be able to use codes made available for your server. If you try to utilize the codes for another region, you will encounter an error message.
Free Fire Redeem codes for September 5, 2023
The Free Fire redeem codes below will reward you with free room cards and skins within the battle royale title:
Room cards
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
Note: The above codes come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.
Detailed guide for using the Free Fire redeem codes
It won't take you more than a few minutes to figure out how to redeem a code. Follow these instructions to redeem codes at the Rewards Redemption Site:
Step 1: Open the web browser of your choice and then head to the Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: Upon landing on the website, six login options will appear on your screen, and you must utilize the platform connected to your in-game account. You can select from the following six options:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
Please be aware that the Rewards Redemption Site does not support guest accounts, and if you own such an account, you must link it with one of the platforms above. Go to the in-game settings to perform the binding procedure.
Step 3: A text box will appear, where you should accurately type the Free Fire redeem code. It would be better to copy and paste it to avoid unnecessary typing mistakes.
Step 4: The redemption can finally be completed by hitting the Confirm button. This will wrap up the process, and the status will be shown in a pop-up box.
In case of a successful redemption, Garena will send you exclusive rewards, and you can retrieve them from the in-game mail.
