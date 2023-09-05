Garena Free Fire codes for September 5, 2023: Get free room cards and skins

Garena often provides free rewards in Free Fire via events, but players must typically accomplish a variety of tasks to obtain the items. However, there is another excellent way to receive freebies by using redeem codes. These codes do not require you to complete any missions, and you can easily claim them via the Rewards Redemption Site within a matter of minutes.

However, the redeem codes have short validity periods, so you must claim them before they expire. Furthermore, you will only be able to use codes made available for your server. If you try to utilize the codes for another region, you will encounter an error message.

Free Fire Redeem codes for September 5, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes below will reward you with free room cards and skins within the battle royale title:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Note: The above codes come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Detailed guide for using the Free Fire redeem codes

It won't take you more than a few minutes to figure out how to redeem a code. Follow these instructions to redeem codes at the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Open the web browser of your choice and then head to the Rewards Redemption Site.

You should use the appropriate login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon landing on the website, six login options will appear on your screen, and you must utilize the platform connected to your in-game account. You can select from the following six options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Please be aware that the Rewards Redemption Site does not support guest accounts, and if you own such an account, you must link it with one of the platforms above. Go to the in-game settings to perform the binding procedure.

Step 3: A text box will appear, where you should accurately type the Free Fire redeem code. It would be better to copy and paste it to avoid unnecessary typing mistakes.

Place the code and click the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The redemption can finally be completed by hitting the Confirm button. This will wrap up the process, and the status will be shown in a pop-up box.

In case of a successful redemption, Garena will send you exclusive rewards, and you can retrieve them from the in-game mail.

