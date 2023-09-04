Garena Free Fire codes for September 4, 2023: Get emotes and costume bundles

You can get a wide range of premium and exclusive in-game items in Free Fire by spending diamonds. Apart from that, the developers also provide items for free via methods like redeem codes. As a result, these codes are highly sought after, and the game’s community gets excited whenever new ones arrive.

Garena releases redeem codes on special occasions, such as the completion of a milestone, and they can be found on their social media handles or during livestreams. Each one remains valid only for a limited period, so you must utilize them as soon as possible. The section below provides a list of redeem codes that provide emotes and costume bundles in the battle royale title.

Free Fire Redeem codes for September 4, 2023

Get free emotes and costume bundles by utilizing the Free Fire redeem codes offered below:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Note: Since they have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes specified above may not work for everyone.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Utilizing Free Fire redeem codes is made possible through the Rewards Redemption Site, and the process is relatively straightforward. You just have to follow some basic steps to get rewards in your FF account. Here's what you need to do:

Step 1: Load a web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website created to use codes.

You must use the platform associated with your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using one of the six options. The choices offered are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You should remember that you cannot use the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site if you own a guest account. Those with guest accounts will have to bind the account first by going to the in-game settings.

Enter the redeem code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After you sign in, enter the necessary code inside the text box on your screen. Ensure you enter it accurately, as typing errors will result in a failed redemption.

Step 4: Complete the redemption by tapping the Confirm button.

The status of the redemption will be shown in a dialog box, and the rewards associated with the code will get delivered to you via the in-game mail section if the process ends successfully. It can take up to 24 hours for the items to get sent.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.