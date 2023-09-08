Garena Free Fire codes for September 8, 2023: Get free vouchers and pets

To obtain premium and exclusive items in Free Fire, you must spend diamonds on various events that take place within the game. However, you can also use redeem codes to acquire some in-game goodies for free. Redeem codes are made available occasionally, with each one being alphanumeric and consisting of 12 or 16 characters.

After the release of a new redeem code, you can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to get your rewards. If the redemption is completed successfully, Garena will deliver the items to you within a day.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 8, 2023

Here are Free Fire redeem codes that will provide you with free vouchers and pets in the battle royale title:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: You must remember that these redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not function for everyone.

Guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

These instructions should help you get rewards via redeem codes easily:

Step 1: Search for the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser you have on your device. Visit “https://reward.ff.garena.com/en” to directly access the website.

You can log in to the Rewards Redemption Site using the option connected to your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The Rewards Redemption Site will display six options you can use to log in:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Pick the one linked to your Free Fire account and sign in.

You should remember that those with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes here. This means you should link your guest account to become eligible to get free rewards from the website.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the text field displayed on the screen. Any errors could lead to failed redemption, so make sure you enter it correctly.

Input the code and then hit "Confirm" to move ahead with the code's redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the redemption by clicking the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will display your status (whether the redemption is successful or unsuccessful).

If you've followed all these steps correctly, you can open the game and head to the mail section to claim your rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.