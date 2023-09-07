Garena Free Fire codes for September 7, 2023: Get free characters and gun skins

Free Fire players are always on the lookout for free rewards, especially since most of them cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds. Thankfully, they have access to a plethora of free skins, costumes, characters, and more via methods like redeem codes. The developers release these codes on a regular basis, and individuals can use them via the Rewards Redemption Site.

After you successfully redeem a code, the associated rewards will be added to your in-game account within 24 hours. You can find the rewards by navigating to the mail section of the battle royale game. This article lists some redeem codes that you can use to obtain free characters and weapons skins.

Free Fire Redeem codes for September 7, 2023

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes specified below to earn characters and gun skins in the battle royale title:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

Note: Since the codes mentioned above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for everyone.

Detailed process for employing Free Fire redeem codes

You must visit the Rewards Redemption Site to perform the redemption process and claim free rewards. Listed below are the detailed steps that will enable you to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: To begin, visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of the game.

The first step would be to complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will then be asked to sign in using one of the six options available, i.e., Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter. You must utilize the one associated with that of your in-game account.

It is important to note that guest accounts do not work on the website. As a result, those with guest accounts should bind them first if they want to become eligible for redeem codes.

Step 3: A text box will appear after you have logged in. Enter the redeem code accurately or copy and paste it to avoid typing errors.

You may input the code and then tap the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, hit the Confirm button to complete the redemption. If it is successful, you will get the rewards delivered to you within 24 hours.

In the event that the process fails due to expiration or server restrictions, you will be unable to use that code and must wait for the developers to release new ones.

