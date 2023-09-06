Garena Free Fire codes for September 6, 2023: Get free gloo wall skins and diamonds

Using Free Fire redeem codes is the most convenient way for you to obtain free rewards in the game. Each code comprises 12 or 16 numeric and alphabetic characters. When a code becomes available, you can go to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the necessary steps to receive the rewards in your account.

You should use redeem codes as soon as possible since they expire after a certain period of time. Added to this limitation are the server restrictions, which dictate that you can only use a code that has been specially released for your server.

Free Fire redeem codes (September 6, 2023)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes you can use to get your hands on gloo wall skins and diamonds:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above have uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Detailed steps for using redeem codes

It will only take a few minutes for you to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site and get your rewards. If you do not know the exact steps to use them, you can refer to the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site. To access the website directly, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

The Rewards Redemption Site is where you can use redeem codes and get free rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the website using the platform affiliated with your Free Fire account. There are six platforms you can use: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

You must note that guest accounts will not function on the Rewards Redemption Site. You should link all guest accounts to any of the platforms specified above if you want to get rewards via redeem codes.

You should accurately enter the redeem code and then tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Type a working redeem code into the text box on the screen. After doing this, you can click the “Confirm” button.

If everything goes smoothly, the rewards associated with the redeem code will be delivered to you in 24 hours. You can retrieve them by opening the battle royale title and visiting the in-game mail section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.