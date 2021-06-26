Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (June 26th): Get free Mechanical Weapon Loot crates

Free Fire offers various in-game skins that possess unique attributes besides their aesthetic value. These cosmetics are often available as part of specific events that require diamonds or can be procured through the weapon loot crates, purchasable through the store.

As the in-game currency is expensive for specific users, they seek alternative options, with redeem codes usually at the top of the list. These codes can provide weapon loot crates and sometimes even skins.

Here is the redeem code for weapon loot crates for the Singapore server.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 26th)

2x Mechanical Weapon Loot crates are rewards of this code

Redeem code: BYWL56K44RKH

Rewards: 2x Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The rewards for this redeem code are only for players on the SG server. No other player will be able to obtain the rewards using this code since they will face an error message during the redemption process. Also, there is no workaround for this issue.

How to use redeem codes to obtain rewards

Step 1: Players can head to Free Fire's rewards redemption site as the code can only be redeemed through the website.

Step 2: After reaching the website, they may log in using one of the feasible methods.

Sign in and use the redeem code

Since guest users are ineligible to claim the rewards, they can bind their accounts to one of the available methods, i.e., Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Once they have signed in, they should copy the code provided above in the text field and press the confirm button.

Players are required to paste the code

Step 4: A dialog box should appear on the screen, along with the name of the rewards. Gamers must tap okay.

The rewards will be credited to their accounts within 24 hours of the successful redemption. All the items can be collected from the in-game mail system.

Players can then head to the vault section to open the Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate.

If they face the following error message: "Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed," then it implies that either the code has expired or has already been used by others.

