Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards released this month so far

The release of Free Fire redeem codes is always well-received by players. In fact, Garena releases these 12 character codes from time to time. They offer players a chance to obtain specific items that they would not otherwise be able to obtain.

It is essential to note that guest users will be unable to redeem the code. As a result, they can bind their ID to one of the available platforms.

Free Fire redeem codes released in July 2021

Indian server

FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points power up

FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up

FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 points power up

FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up

FFPLUED93XRT – Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard

Other servers

PKXVAA56WT9T – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

AGF6333A6AS2 – Booyah Choice Box

FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ – 2x Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFMCF8XLVNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates

C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD - 4x MP40 – Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher

HZRGAHAS5XQY – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Note: These codes were released throughout July 2021. Thus, they might have expired already.

Using Free Fire redeem codes from the official website

The Rewards Redemption Site is a dedicated website for the use of Free Fire redeem codes. You can follow the steps given below after visiting it.

Firstly you must log in to your ID (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Once you are on the website, you are required to sign in to your ID using one of the options available on the website. The list includes Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.

Step 2: After you log in, a text field will appear on the screen. You should enter the redeem code of the server you are playing on.

If users enter a code designed for another region, an error will be displayed.

After you have entered the code, click the okay button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you must click the confirm button.

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, the items will be credited to your account. These can be collected through the mail section.

Players can assume that the code has expired if they face an error that reads that the code is invalid or redeemed.

