Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards released this month so far

The release of Free Fire redeem codes is always well-received by players. In fact, Garena releases these 12 character codes from time to time. They offer players a chance to obtain specific items that they would not otherwise be able to obtain.
It is essential to note that guest users will be unable to redeem the code. As a result, they can bind their ID to one of the available platforms.
Free Fire redeem codes released in July 2021
Indian server
- FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points power up
- FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up
- FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 points power up
- FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up
- FFPLUED93XRT – Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard
Other servers
- PKXVAA56WT9T – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- AGF6333A6AS2 – Booyah Choice Box
- FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ – 2x Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSMH8ZK763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- FFMCF8XLVNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCVGNABCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates
- C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD - 4x MP40 – Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher
- HZRGAHAS5XQY – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
Note: These codes were released throughout July 2021. Thus, they might have expired already.
Using Free Fire redeem codes from the official website
The Rewards Redemption Site is a dedicated website for the use of Free Fire redeem codes. You can follow the steps given below after visiting it.
Step 1: Once you are on the website, you are required to sign in to your ID using one of the options available on the website. The list includes Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.
Step 2: After you log in, a text field will appear on the screen. You should enter the redeem code of the server you are playing on.
If users enter a code designed for another region, an error will be displayed.
Step 3: Next, you must click the confirm button.
Step 4: Upon successful redemption, the items will be credited to your account. These can be collected through the mail section.
Players can assume that the code has expired if they face an error that reads that the code is invalid or redeemed.
