Garena Free Fire codes for September 15, 2023: Get costume bundles and skins

The Free Fire community largely consists of fans who cannot afford to spend money on in-game items. For this reason, these players are constantly on the lookout for sources that provide rewards at no cost. The most convenient way to get free items in the battle royale title is by using redeem codes. The rewards that they provide are extensive, ranging from skins to emotes and costumes.

Garena releases new redeem codes once in a while. Each one comprises 12 or 16 characters, including both numbers and letters.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 15, 2023

You can get your hands on exclusive costume bundles and skins via the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Note: Since the Free Fire redeem codes above possess unknown server restrictions and expiry dates, they might not be redeemable by everyone.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Here's how you can get rewards via redeem codes in Garena's battle royale title:

Step 1: Use whatever web browser you prefer to access the Rewards Redemption Site. Clicking on the URL below will directly take you to the website:

Rewards Redemption Site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

The required login option must be used in the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you have gained access to the Rewards Redemption Site, you will be required to sign in using any of the following platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter. It is necessary for you to select the platform that is linked to your in-game ID.

The website does not support guest accounts. For the redemption process, you must connect such accounts to any of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: Next, you should enter a relevant redeem code into the text field on the screen.

Insert the relevant redeem code and then tap the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Clicking on the "Confirm" button will bring you to the end of the redemption process.

If the redemption goes well, your account will be credited with the rewards associated with the redeem code you entered.

