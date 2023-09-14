Garena Free Fire codes for September 14, 2023: Get room cards and gun skins

Free Fire redeem codes help many players in the community who cannot afford to spend diamonds on in-game items. Users are always excited when these are released, as they will be able to receive a variety of freebies from them. The codes can reward a range of items, including room cards, gun skins, and costumes, most of which are not generally offered for free via other sources.
Nonetheless, the redeem codes have a short validity period, and gamers should ensure they use them as soon as possible. You can find a list of Free Fire redeem codes for free room cards and gun skins in the section below.
Free Fire redeem codes for September 14, 2023
You can make use of the Free Fire redeem codes below to earn room cards and gun skins in the battle royale title:
Room cards
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- HNC95435FAGJ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
Note: These codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for all users.
Procedure to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site
The Rewards Redemption Site is a website created by Garena, and you can use it to claim rewards from the codes above. After successfully redeeming a code, the website will send the relevant rewards to your FF account through the in-game mail section.
The detailed process of using the codes is provided in the section below:
Step 1: Start by searching for the Rewards Redemption Site on the web browser of your choice. You can also click here to reach it.
Step 2: The website will ask you to log in via the platform connected to your Free Fire account. This is necessary as you will receive the rewards in the same account.
It is important to note that guest accounts are not a valid choice on the Rewards Redemption Site. Accordingly, if you own such an account, the only option you have is to bind them to any one of the available platforms before you begin the redemption procedure.
Step 3: A text box will appear, and you can enter the redeem code here.
Step 4: You can complete the redemption process by tapping the Confirm button, which you will find underneath the text box.
If the redemption fails because of expiry or server restrictions, you will not be able to use that particular code and will have to wait for additional codes to be released.
