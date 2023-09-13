Garena Free Fire codes for September 13, 2023: Get free characters and emotes

Garena offers a few methods to receive free rewards in Free Fire, and they are helpful for those who cannot spend real money inside the game. One of the available options is to use the redeem codes, which can provide a wide variety of premium and unique items such as characters, emotes, costumes, skins, and occasionally even diamonds.

However, the codes remain active for a specific amount of time, and if gamers do not use them before they expire, they will be unable to receive the relevant free rewards. The following section contains a collection of redeem codes for free characters and emotes.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 13, 2023

Making use of the following Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and emotes in the battle royale title:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Note: The codes above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Procedure for employing Free Fire redeem codes

You can easily use Free Fire redeem codes through the Rewards Redemption Site created by Garena. Listed below are the detailed steps that you can follow for the purpose of utilizing codes:

Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site.

You will have to perform the login after reaching the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching there, you'll be prompted to log in using one of six choices: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter. The option must match the one you use to log into the game.

The website does not support guest accounts, so those using guest accounts must bind their accounts to any of the platforms stated above. Visit the in-game settings to complete the binding procedure.

Input the code into the text box appearing on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A blank text box will appear. You can enter the code and click the Confirm button to go ahead with the code's redemption.

Soon after, a dialog box will appear notifying you about the status of the redemption procedure. If the process is successful, you will get the rewards in your in-game account.

Step 4: Visit the in-game mail section and redeem the relevant rewards of the Free Fire redeem code.

The premium rewards of the redeem codes are usually delivered immediately. Nonetheless, it may take up to 24 hours.

