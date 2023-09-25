Garena Free Fire codes for September 25, 2023: Get free gloo wall skins and characters

With the inability to spend Diamonds in Free Fire, players often turn to redeem codes to obtain cosmetics. These developer offerings provide a brilliant pathway to in-game items without players having to put in a lot of effort. Garena has regularly released new codes for the game’s different servers, each one offering a wide array of distinct freebies. This includes outfits, characters, pets, emotes, and more.

Every specific redeem code is essentially made up of 12 or 16 characters, which involve both numbers and letters. gamers may visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the codes and get the relevant rewards directly deposited into their in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 25, 2023

You may make use of the Free Fire redeem codes below to get free gloo wall skins and characters:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The codes mentioned above may or may not function for everyone due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions they possess.

Detailed step-by-step guide to use Free Fire redeem codes

You do not have to put a lot of effort into claiming the codes. The same can be accomplished in minutes. The steps offered below will help you get free rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: Boot a web browser and go to https://reward.ff.garena.com to access the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site.

Proceed to the website and utilize the login option required (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Six login options will subsequently emerge on the screen, and you may employ whichever is linked to your Free Fire ID. The six login choices you will see on the Rewards Redemption Site are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Step 3: You can now enter any code by typing it into a text box. Do not make typing errors while inserting it.

After you enter the code, tap the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Confirm option. A dialog box stating the redemption status will soon pop up. If it tells you that you successfully claimed the code, you will receive the rewards in your accounts.

It's worth noting that guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. Accordingly, bind them in order to be eligible for using the codes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.