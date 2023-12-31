Garena Free Fire codes for December 31, 2023: Get free pets and room cards

Free Fire redeem codes continue to be among the most common strategies for acquiring freebies within Garena's battle royale title. They are occasionally made available through the game's social media handles on special occasions. All that is required of you is to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site and enter a valid code in order to obtain the rewards.

The items you can receive by employing them range from ordinary cosmetics like skins, costumes, and emotes to premium rewards like diamonds. However, you should know that the codes don't always remain available and expire after a certain period.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 31, 2023

You can receive pets and room cards through the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Pets:

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes might not work for everyone because of their unspecified expiration dates, server limitations, and maximum usage cap. In the event that you get a redemption error message, your only choice is to hold tight until the developers roll out fresh redeem codes.

Detailed guide on utilizing Free Fire redeem codes on December 31, 2023

You can follow these comprehensive instructions to finish the process and get the appropriate FF rewards into your in-game accounts:

Step 1: Get on any web browser and head to the Rewards Redemption Site. You should be careful and only visit the official website, as many counterfeits exist.

You may complete the login using the necessary login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon arrival at the Rewards Redemption Site's homepage, sign in using the service corresponding to your in-game ID. The six accessible login choices are X, Facebook, VK, Google, and Huawei ID.

To use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, it is essential to understand that guest accounts cannot be used. If you have one, establish a link between it and any platforms featured on the website.

Step 3: Next, a text box will appear on the screen. Make sure you enter the FF redemption code correctly.

Hit "Confirm" after entering the code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the Confirm button after checking the code for inaccuracies. A dialog window will appear on the screen, showing the redemption status.

If all goes well, you can access the FF rewards in the battle royale title via your in-game mail. The delivery time for these items can be up to 24 hours.

