Garena Free Fire codes for January 1, 2024: Get free gloo wall skins and costume bundles

The release of new redeem codes is one of the few things that really excites the Free Fire community. These codes are handy since they grant access to many free in-game items, including costumes, skins, emotes, characters, pets, and diamonds. New ones are made available occasionally, and you can utilize each one through the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, some codes expire if you aren't quick enough, so you may miss out on their rewards. Additionally, each redeem code also has a server restriction, and you can only utilize codes that Garena releases for your server.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 1, 2024

The Free Fire redeem codes specified below can provide you access to free gloo wall skins and costume bundles in the battle royale title:

Gloo wall skins:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Costume bundles:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Note: The redeem codes stated above have unknown server restrictions and expiration dates, so they may not work for every player. If you face errors during the redemption process, you have no option other than waiting for Garena to provide new redemption codes for your server.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes via the Rewards Redemption Site

Redeem codes are a more straightforward and less labor-intensive way to obtain free rewards in the battle royale title. To perform the procedure, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site to start the redemption process. To access it, click on this link.

Complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will see six login options, and you have to use the platform linked to your in-game account to complete the login process. These six options will be shown to you: Google, VK, Facebook, X, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

The Rewards Redemption Site clarifies that guest accounts cannot be utilized for redemption. As a result, those with guest accounts should link their account to any of the platforms listed above. You can utilize the codes once the guest account is connected.

Use the Confirm button to complete redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The next step requires you to copy and paste the FF codes into the text box and click the Confirm button. Make sure there are no typos when inputting a code.

The redemption status will shortly appear in a dialog box.

Step 4: If the process is successful, you should boot up Free Fire and claim the rewards through the in-game mail section.

It can take up to 24 hours for the items to get delivered.

