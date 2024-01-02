Garena Free Fire codes for January 2, 2024: Get free gun skins and emotes

The cosmetics that Garena frequently introduces in Free Fire cost diamonds, and very few players can afford them. As a result, the title's fanbase is always on a quest to find cost-free ways to acquire these items. Out of the available methods, the use of redeem codes is the most promising, given the minimal effort required to employ them.

You can utilize a working redeem code on the official Rewards Redemption Site, a unique portal created by Garena. After completing the redemption, the relevant rewards will be sent to your in-game account.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 2, 2024

You can get gun skins and emotes through the Free Fire redeem codes provided below:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Due to unknown expiration dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits, the Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not work for everyone. If an issue arises during the redemption process, you must wait until Garena releases new redeem codes.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes on January 2, 2024

It will not take long to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. To do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can find the website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Use the login platform linked to your in-game ID (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will see six platforms on the screen: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X. Log in through the platform linked to your in-game account.

The website does not support guest accounts. To use a redeem code, you must have your in-game ID linked to one of the platforms.

Step 3: Following a successful login, a text box will show up. This is where you should enter your redeem code. Ensure you input it accurately and don't make any mistakes.

Click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will indicate whether or not the redemption is successful.

If the box says it is successful, open the battle royale title and claim the free FF rewards.

