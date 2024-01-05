Garena Free Fire codes for January 5, 2024: Get free characters and room cards

Free Fire redeem codes have enabled the players to acquire a wide array of in-game items without spending diamonds. They even emerge to be better than the other alternatives due to the fact that they don't require gamers to perform rigorous tasks. After receiving a working code, you can navigate to the special Rewards Redemption Site and perform the redemption process.

After you complete the redemption process, Garena themselves will deliver the rewards to your in-game account. You can then claim the items from the mailbox inside the battle royale title.

In the section below, you will find a list of redeem codes to use for free rewards like characters and room cards.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 5, 2024

You can acquire characters and room cards using the Free Fire redeem codes that have been specified below:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Due to the codes having uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits, they may not work for everyone. If you face an error while redeeming them, you must wait for Garena to release new codes for your region.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes on January 5, 2024

You can redeem the FF redemption codes mentioned above via the Rewards Redemption Site, a website that Garena built explicitly for this purpose. The procedure to redeem codes is as follows:

Step 1: You can begin the process of redemption by going to the Rewards Redemption Site. Simply click here to reach the website.

Choose the correct login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After reaching the website, you will see six different login options displayed, and you are required to use the one that corresponds to your in-game ID. The alternatives available are X, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

You can't use guest accounts to redeem the codes on the Rewards Redemption Site since they don't work there. Therefore, to qualify, you must connect your guest account to any of the platforms above.

Put the code inside the text box you see on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Immediately following the login, a text box will show up on the screen, and you must enter the code inside the same.

Ensure you enter the code without any typing mistakes, as they can lead to failed redemptions.

Step 4: The last thing you should do is click the Confirm button. This concludes the redemption process.

You may eventually collect the Free Fire rewards by opening the battle royale title.

