Garena Free Fire codes for January 6, 2024: Get free gloo wall skins and emotes

Free Fire redeem codes are a straightforward way to receive free rewards in the battle royale title. Unlike events, players don't have to put any effort into utilizing these codes, and they can carry out the simple redemption process using the special Rewards Redemption Site of the game. The rewards from the codes will then automatically be delivered to their in-game accounts within a span of 24 hours.

Nonetheless, due to the tendency of redeem codes to expire, you are advised to use them as soon as possible. If you are late, the codes will likely be deemed invalid, and you will miss out on the freebies.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 6, 2024

You can use these Free Fire redeem codes to earn free gloo wall skins and emotes:

Gloo wall skins:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Emotes:

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Because of unknown server restrictions and expiration dates associated with the codes mentioned above, they may not work for everyone. In case you encounter an error during redemption, you will have no option but to wait for new codes to get released.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes on January 6, 2024

Using Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site will not take up much time. Use these steps to accomplish your goal:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site to start the procedure. It is possible to access the website by going here.

Use the correct login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The page will then display six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X. You must use the one associated with your in-game ID to complete the login procedure.

Guest account holders are not permitted to use the Rewards Redemption Site since it is necessary to have your in-game ID linked to one of the platforms. In case you possess a guest account, make your way to the in-game settings first to perform the linking process.

Step 3: After logging in, a text box will appear on your screen, and you should enter the FF redemption code into it. Please ensure that you enter the code correctly and avoid making mistakes.

Place the code inside the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the Confirm button to complete the procedure. A dialog box will appear indicating whether or not the redemption was successful.

You can then open the battle royale title and collect the FF rewards from the codes via the in-game mail section.

