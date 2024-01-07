Garena Free Fire codes for January 7, 2024: Get free costume bundles and gun skins

Garena offers free rewards in Free Fire via multiple means, one of the most prominent being the redeem codes. The particular codes are made up of 12 or 16 characters and can include items like skins, costumes, and other cosmetics that players are always looking for. Garena releases new ones occasionally, and individuals must wait until they make one available for their server.

Those willing to utilize a code must navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption process. In the event that the process ends successfully, the prizes will get transferred to their accounts automatically shortly after.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 7, 2024

You can acquire costume bundles and gun skins via the Free Fire redeem codes offered below:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

Note: It's possible that the Free Fire redeem codes listed above might not function for everyone, given that they possess uncertain expiration dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits. If an error occurs during redemption, you must wait until Garena publishes new redemption codes.

Step-by-step guide to use Free Fire redeem codes on January 7, 2024

It isn't hard to use the FF redeem codes. Listed below are the steps you can follow if you are unaware of the redemption procedure:

Step 1: You can begin the process of redeeming the rewards by going to the Rewards Redemption Site. Use this link to reach the website.

Select the relevant login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon entering the website, you will be presented with a list of several login platforms available, and you must select the one associated with your account within the game. Here is a list of the choices: X, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: After the login, enter the redeem code into the text box that has been provided, and then proceed to press the Confirm button. The redemption status will emerge in a dialog box.

You should enter the required redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Open the battle royale title and claim the FF rewards from the in-game mail section after a positive redemption.

Please note that guest accounts are not valid on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you are a guest account holder, link it to any one of the platforms eligible on the website.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.