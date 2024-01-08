Garena Free Fire codes for January 8, 2024: Get free skins and diamonds

When it comes to Garena Free Fire, events have been the most crucial source of rewards. They are always available, and gamers can complete the relevant tasks to get the freebies. Besides them, redeem codes have also turned out to be an excellent alternative to get in-game items for free, and Garena introduces them every once in a while.

Once a new code becomes available, individuals must quickly utilize it through the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website created by the developers for redemption purposes. In case they manage to use it successfully, the items associated with the code are directly deposited into the in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 8, 2024

You will be able to receive free skins and diamonds by successfully utilizing the Free Fire redeem codes provided below:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: Given the uncertain maximum usage limitations, server limits, and expiration dates of these Free Fire redeem codes, they may not work for all players. If a problem occurs during redemption, you must wait for the developer to issue new redeem codes.

Steps to retrieve rewards from Free Fire redeem codes

A few minutes is all that is required to receive FF rewards through the use of redeem codes. To do so, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Get to the Rewards Redemption Site. If you want to go straight to the website, click here.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A list of the various platforms you can use to sign in will be available once you arrive at the website. The options include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter (X), and Huawei ID.

Redeem codes cannot be employed on the website if you have a guest account, and it is vital to link your account to one of the platforms. To link your guest account, you must go to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Upon successful login, a text box will be displayed on the screen, and you must accurately insert the Free Fire redemption code inside the box.

Tap "Confirm" to perform the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Check the code for inaccuracies and click the “Confirm” button. The status will soon be displayed via a dialog box.

Step 5: If the redemption process is successful, navigate to the in-game mail section and retrieve the rewards.

The items can take up to 24 hours to get delivered, so patiently wait.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.