Garena Free Fire codes for January 11, 2024: Get free emotes and room cards

Free Fire players have different ways to get their hands on freebies in the game. Much of the community prefers redeem codes over other methods since they are easy to use and offer a wide variety of premium rewards. Garena releases redeem codes on the title's social media accounts and during tournament livestreams.

Once a redeem code gets released, you can head to the special Rewards Redemption Site to enter it and get your rewards. The associated items will get deposited into your in-game account within a day.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 11, 2024

By utilizing the following Free Fire redeem codes, you can acquire emotes and room cards:

Emotes:

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Room cards:

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: These redeem codes might not work for everyone as a result of their ambiguous expiration dates, server limitations, and maximum usage limits. If you encounter an issue when using them, there's nothing else you can do except wait for Garena to drop new redeem codes for your server.

Guide to use redeem codes on January 11, 2024

You can use the FF redeem codes that were mentioned above on the Rewards Redemption Site, which is a portal that Garena developed for this purpose. Check out the steps outlined below to do so:

Step 1: Use a web browser of your choice and go to the Rewards Redemption Site. The website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Select the appropriate login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the Rewards Redemption Site, you will see six platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X. You can use one of them to sign in, but make sure your pick is linked to your Free Fire account.

The website does not support guest accounts. To use redeem codes, you must first link your guest account to one of the platforms. Go to the in-game settings to undergo the linking process.

Step 3: Enter a working redeem code into the text box that will appear on the screen. Carefully copy and paste it to ensure you don't make errors.

Hit the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the "Confirm" button.

The rewards from the redeem code will be sent to your Free Fire account upon successful redemption.

