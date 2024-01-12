Garena Free Fire codes for January 12, 2024: Get free diamonds and gun skins

Redeem codes are the best way to obtain free rewards in Free Fire apart from in-game events. The release of new codes always excites the game's community, as each code can provide a wide array of in-game items, including skins, costumes, and diamonds. However, players must be quick because the redeem codes become invalid after a short period.
Gamers must also note that there are server restrictions applied to redeem codes. As a result, if you try using a code meant for another server, you will encounter an error message.
Free Fire redeem codes for January 12, 2024
The Free Fire redeem codes below can be utilized on the Rewards Redemption Site to get free diamonds and gun skins in the game:
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Gun skins:
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- HNC95435FAGJ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- V427K98RUCHZ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF10617KGUF9
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above may not work for everyone due to their unknown expiration dates, server limitations, and maximum usage limits. If a problem occurs when redeeming, you must wait until Garena releases new redemption codes.
Process of using the redeem codes
Thanks to Garena's Rewards Redemption Site, it won't take long to obtain the rewards associated with the FF redemption codes. The redemption procedure is straightforward, but if you don't know the exact steps, you can check out the ones provided below:
Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. Click on this link if you wish to be redirected to the website.
Step 2: When you arrive on the website, you'll see a list of the platforms you can use to log in. You must utilize the option linked to your Free Fire ID. The available login options are as follows:
- VK
- Apple ID
- X
- Huawei ID
Step 3: A text box will appear on the screen when you successfully log in. Be sure to enter the redeem code into the same.
Step 4: You can conclude the redemption by pressing the Confirm button, which you can find under the text box where you entered the code.
If the process turns out to be successful, collect the FF rewards by opening Free Fire on your device.
Please note that redeem codes won't work with guest accounts, so if you possess a guest account, you'll need to link it to one of the platforms first.
