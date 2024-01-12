Garena Free Fire codes for January 12, 2024: Get free diamonds and gun skins

Redeem codes are the best way to obtain free rewards in Free Fire apart from in-game events. The release of new codes always excites the game's community, as each code can provide a wide array of in-game items, including skins, costumes, and diamonds. However, players must be quick because the redeem codes become invalid after a short period.

Gamers must also note that there are server restrictions applied to redeem codes. As a result, if you try using a code meant for another server, you will encounter an error message.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 12, 2024

The Free Fire redeem codes below can be utilized on the Rewards Redemption Site to get free diamonds and gun skins in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above may not work for everyone due to their unknown expiration dates, server limitations, and maximum usage limits. If a problem occurs when redeeming, you must wait until Garena releases new redemption codes.

Process of using the redeem codes

Thanks to Garena's Rewards Redemption Site, it won't take long to obtain the rewards associated with the FF redemption codes. The redemption procedure is straightforward, but if you don't know the exact steps, you can check out the ones provided below:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. Click on this link if you wish to be redirected to the website.

You can select the login choice associated with your in-game ID (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you arrive on the website, you'll see a list of the platforms you can use to log in. You must utilize the option linked to your Free Fire ID. The available login options are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

X

Huawei ID

Step 3: A text box will appear on the screen when you successfully log in. Be sure to enter the redeem code into the same.

Put the code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can conclude the redemption by pressing the Confirm button, which you can find under the text box where you entered the code.

If the process turns out to be successful, collect the FF rewards by opening Free Fire on your device.

Please note that redeem codes won't work with guest accounts, so if you possess a guest account, you'll need to link it to one of the platforms first.

