Garena Free Fire codes for January 16, 2024: Get free room cards and gun skins

Free Fire redeem codes offer a reliable means to get rewards in the title. They help you acquire a wide range of free items like skins, costumes, emotes, vouchers, characters, and more. Developer Garena releases new redeem codes for the game’s different servers, and you can utilize them on the Rewards Redemption Site.
After successfully using a redeem code, the rewards associated with it will be deposited into your in-game account within 24 hours. You can then collect the freebies from the in-game mail section.
Free Fire redeem codes for January 16, 2024
Here are the different Free Fire redeem codes you can use to obtain room cards and gun skins in the battle royale title:
Room cards:
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Gun skins:
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- HNC95435FAGJ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- V427K98RUCHZ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF10617KGUF9
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
Note: With the redeem codes above possessing uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits, they may not work for everyone. If you encounter an error message while using them, wait for the developer to release newer redeem codes for your region.
Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes
The Rewards Redemption Site allows the redemption of all FF codes, and the entire process takes just a few minutes. If you are using a redeem code for the first time, check out the steps below for guidance:
Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. There are several fake websites, so make sure you visit the correct one at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: You will see a list of internet platforms on the screen. Choose the one that is linked to your Free Fire ID and log in. The platforms provided are as follows:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
- X
Since guest accounts won’t work on the website, you must link them to any one of the aforementioned platforms. To do so, guest account holders must head to the in-game settings.
Step 3: Input a redeem code carefully without making any mistakes.
Step 4: Click on the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will soon appear, displaying the redemption status.
If successful, open the game and collect the free FF rewards.
