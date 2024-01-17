Garena Free Fire codes for January 17, 2024: Get free diamonds and emotes

Free Fire players are constantly looking for new redeem codes, as the character combinations provide cosmetics without the need to spend diamonds. Upon redemption, redeem codes offer a wide range of rewards, including skins, costumes, emotes, and more. However, Garena only releases them on special occasions, so fans must be patient to get them.

Once you have a functional redeem code, what you need to do next is easy. You should go to the official Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to receive the rewards in your in-game account.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 17, 2024

Given below are the Free Fire redeem codes you can use to get diamonds and emotes in the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not be valid for everyone owing to unknown expiration dates, server constraints, and maximum usage limits. If an issue arises during redemption, you must wait till Garena publishes new redeem codes.

Step-by-step guide for redeeming the codes

Here are the instructions you can follow to receive FF rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Select the login choice pertaining to your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will see six platforms on the screen. Use the one linked to your in-game account to sign in.

Remember that you must have your FF account connected to one of the platforms on the website. This is an essential requirement, and those with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes. You can undergo the linking process in the in-game settings.

Step 3: After logging in, carefully enter an FF redeem code into the text box on the screen. Don't make any mistakes.

Place the redeem code and tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will highlight your redemption status.

After a positive completion, you can access the relevant FF rewards by opening Free Fire and going to the in-game mail section. Keep in mind that it can take up to 24 hours for the items to get delivered.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.