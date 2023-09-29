Garena Free Fire codes for September 29, 2023: Get free room cards and gun skins

In-game cosmetics like skins, costumes, emotes, and more are quite coveted in the Free Fire community. Players wish to acquire them to enhance their visual experience but generally have to spend diamonds. Those who cannot spend the currency must resort to redeeming codes, as they provide a range of rewards at no cost.

Garena has regularly released new redeem codes for different servers, offering free items to the game’s massive global community. Players can use these codes through the Rewards Redemption Site and get the relevant freebies directly in their accounts.

The section below will list a bunch of redeem codes that give away free room cards and gun skins.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 29, 2023

You can receive free room cards and gun skins via the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FF11NJN5YS3E

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10617KGUF9

Note: Given that the codes specified above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not function for everyone.

Detailed procedure for using the redeem codes

You must visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption process to get the rewards from the above-covered codes. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to accomplish the same:

Step 1: Initiate the process by reaching the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser accessible on your mobile device. The website can be accessed here.

Use the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Make use of the login option connected to your Free Fire ID. The login option must be selected correctly to get the rewards in your account.

The website offers six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: You can manually type the redeem code within the text box on the screen. There should not be typing mistakes made while entering the code.

Put the code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: To conclude the code’s redemption, click the “Confirm” button. This will lead to the emergence of a dialog box, which will display whether or not the procedure was successful.

Upon successfully redeeming a code, Garena will deliver the Free Fire rewards to your accounts in 24 hours.

Note that you cannot use guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site. All the guest IDs must be linked to any of the aforementioned platforms to be eligible for redeeming codes.

