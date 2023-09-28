Garena Free Fire codes for September 28, 2023: Get free vouchers and costume bundles

Since premium items in Free Fire generally cost diamonds, players who cannot afford the in-game currency depend on redeem codes to get them. Garena, the developer of the battle royale sensation, releases redeem codes when the title achieves viewership milestones during tournaments or on other special occasions and events.
Redeem codes must be used as soon as they are released because they have short validity periods. In addition, they are only eligible on servers that they have been released for.
Free Fire redeem codes for September 28, 2023
Here are Free Fire redeem codes that will give you access to free vouchers and costume bundles in the game:
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- E2F86ZREMK49
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
Note: The redeem codes listed above come with unknown expiration dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not work for everyone.
Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes
It is not at all challenging to use Free Fire redeem codes. Garena has created a portal called the Rewards Redemption Site to make the process easier.
Follow these steps to get rewards from all the redeem codes listed above:
Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. The website can be accessed at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: The Rewards Redemption Site will list six platforms that you can use to sign in. They are as follows:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
If you own a guest account, you cannot use redeem codes on the website. The account must be linked to a platform via the in-game settings.
Step 3: Once you have signed in, you will notice a text box on the screen. You can enter your redeem code of choice here.
Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” option underneath the text field.
If the redemption is successful, you can head to the in-game mail section and claim your rewards.
However, if the redemption is unsuccessful because of expiration or server restrictions, you have no choice but to wait for Garena to release new redeem codes.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.