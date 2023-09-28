Garena Free Fire codes for September 28, 2023: Get free vouchers and costume bundles

Since premium items in Free Fire generally cost diamonds, players who cannot afford the in-game currency depend on redeem codes to get them. Garena, the developer of the battle royale sensation, releases redeem codes when the title achieves viewership milestones during tournaments or on other special occasions and events.

Redeem codes must be used as soon as they are released because they have short validity periods. In addition, they are only eligible on servers that they have been released for.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 28, 2023

Here are Free Fire redeem codes that will give you access to free vouchers and costume bundles in the game:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Note: The redeem codes listed above come with unknown expiration dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not work for everyone.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

It is not at all challenging to use Free Fire redeem codes. Garena has created a portal called the Rewards Redemption Site to make the process easier.

Follow these steps to get rewards from all the redeem codes listed above:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. The website can be accessed at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

You should utilize the right platform to log in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The Rewards Redemption Site will list six platforms that you can use to sign in. They are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

If you own a guest account, you cannot use redeem codes on the website. The account must be linked to a platform via the in-game settings.

Step 3: Once you have signed in, you will notice a text box on the screen. You can enter your redeem code of choice here.

Enter a redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” option underneath the text field.

If the redemption is successful, you can head to the in-game mail section and claim your rewards.

However, if the redemption is unsuccessful because of expiration or server restrictions, you have no choice but to wait for Garena to release new redeem codes.

