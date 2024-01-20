Garena Free Fire codes for January 20, 2024: Get free vouchers and room cards

Rewards gained through Free Fire redeem codes benefit many players who do not have enough diamonds to buy in-game items. These special codes may be used to obtain a range of prizes, ranging from cosmetics like skins and emotes to standard items like vouchers and room cards. Developer Garena provides a series of codes for the battle royale title’s different servers.

You can use a working redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site, an official portal created by Garena. However, you must remember that each code only works for a short period of time.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 20, 2024

Given below are the Free Fire redeem codes that provide vouchers and room cards in the battle royale title:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Room cards:

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: These redeem codes might not function for everyone because of their unclear expiration dates, server limitations, and maximum usage limits. If you encounter an error message while using them, there is only one thing you can do, i.e., wait for the developer to release new redeem codes.

Step-by-step guide on utilizing Free Fire redeem codes

It only takes a few minutes to use all the FF redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. The following steps should help those who don't know how to use them:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. Make sure you visit the correct website, which can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Choose a platform to log in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you are on the website, you will see a list of platforms that you can use to sign in. You must pick the one that is associated with your Free Fire ID. These platforms available are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, X.

Step 3: A text field will appear on the screen. Here, you can enter a redeem the code without making any errors.

Click on the "Confirm" button once you enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. The redemption status will then appear in a dialog box.

If completed successfully, you can boot up the battle royale title and claim your FF rewards from the in-game mail section.

Note that guest accounts don’t work on the Rewards Redemption Site, so you must link them to any of the platforms listed earlier.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.