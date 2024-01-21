Garena Free Fire codes for January 21, 2024: Get free characters and gun skins

One of the most straightforward and efficient methods for acquiring rewards in Garena Free Fire is using redeem codes. These codes can be employed to receive various distinct items, including diamonds, skins, outfits, and more. Upon the arrival of a new code, gamers can utilize it through the Rewards Redemption Site to get the freebies directly into their accounts.

However, they must be quick because of the short expiry span of each redeem code. In addition, server restrictions are imposed, so individuals cannot utilize the codes made available for the other servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 21, 2024

Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes you can employ to get characters and gun skins:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Note: The aforementioned redemption codes might not be usable for everyone due to their unclear expiration dates, server limitations, and maximum usage limits. If you face any issues while using them, be patient until the developer releases new codes for your servers.

Step-by-step guide for using Free Fire redeem codes

Here are the steps you can follow to get rewards through the use of FF redemption codes:

Step 1: You must utilize the web browser of your choice and navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site.

The necessary login option must be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Completing the login is the next step in the process. You must use the platform linked to your account to do the same. There are six different options that are available on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

The Rewards Redemption Site does not permit the use of guest accounts, so you must connect those accounts to at least one of the platforms. Go to the in-game settings of the battle royale title and complete the binding process for your guest account.

Enter a valid code and click "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The screen will show a text box, and you must carefully insert the code. Check the code for inaccuracies and click the "Confirm" button.

You will see a dialog box displaying the redemption status.

Step 4: Following positive redemption, open Free Fire and claim the FF rewards from the in-game mail section.

Please note that it may take up to 24 hours for the items to get delivered.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.