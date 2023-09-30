Garena Free Fire codes for September 30, 2023: Get free characters and gun skins

A considerable portion of the Free Fire community cannot buy in-game items with real money. This is why there is a constant search for ways to acquire free rewards. The use of redeem codes has proven to be the best method over the years. Redeem codes are easy to use, and all you need to do to get freebies from them is enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site.

After you successfully enter a redeem code on the website, you will receive the rewards associated with it in your in-game account. You can then claim them from the mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 30, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes listed below offer characters and gloo wall skins at no cost:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: Given that the Free Fire redeem codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

Steps for using Free Fire redeem codes

If you do not know how to enter redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, follow these simple instructions:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site. You can use any of the web browsers on your device to access it.

The correct platform should be utilized to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the website using one of these platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter. Make sure you use the one linked to your in-game account.

Guest accounts do not function on the Rewards Redemption Site, and you cannot use them to get rewards from redeem codes. To be able to use redeem codes, you must link such accounts to any of the platforms specified above.

Step 3: Once you have signed in with the right platform, you can enter a redeem code into the text box on the screen.

Enter the FF redeem code without any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After making sure you've entered it correctly, click on the “Confirm” button located under the text box.

After successfully completing the redemption, the rewards will be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.