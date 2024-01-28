Garena Free Fire codes for January 28, 2024: Get free emotes and vouchers

Events and activities have been a constant source of free rewards in Garena Free Fire. Besides these, redeem codes are an excellent means to acquire a wide range of freebies. These codes become available on special occasions, and individuals can redeem them through the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards straight into their in-game accounts.

Over the years, Garena has released tons of unique codes, each catering to a different game server. In the section below, you will find a list of codes that can be used to receive free emotes and vouchers.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 28, 2024

You can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes specified below to receive emotes and vouchers:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Note: These codes might not work for everyone due to their ambiguous expiration dates, server limitations, and maximum usage limits. If you face an error message during redemption, you won't be able to use them and will have to wait for fresh codes to be released.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site was set up by Garena, which makes the process of redeeming codes quite straightforward. Follow the steps outlined below to get the FF rewards via the codes:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser. Click here to visit the website.

Proceed to the website and choose the required login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After arriving at the website, you should finish the login process. Utilize the platform that is connected to your in-game Free Fire ID. The following websites can be used for logging in:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

If you have a guest account, you must link it to a platform before using it on the Rewards Redemption Site. Navigating the game's settings will allow you to complete the binding process.

Hit "Confirm" after you insert the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text box will pop up on your screen. Here, you must input the FF redemption code without any typos. Once you enter the code accurately, click the "Confirm" button.

The rewards will be delivered to your in-game accounts within 24 hours.

