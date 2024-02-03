Garena Free Fire codes for February 3, 2024: Get free gun skins and pets

The use of Free Fire redeem codes has proven to be an excellent way to acquire free items in the game. Upon successful redemption, every redeem code has the potential to provide you with an extensive range of freebies. In addition, the process of using them is pretty easy, and you can get all the rewards without putting in much effort.

After successfully using a redeem code, the rewards associated with it will automatically get delivered to your in-game account within a day. However, you must remember that each redeem code only operates for a limited period of time, and you must use it before it expires.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 3, 2024

Get free gun skins and pets by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Gun skins:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

HNC95435FAGJ

Pets:

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: Since the redeem codes above possess uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits, they might not work for everyone. If the redemption fails due to an error message, you must patiently wait until new redeem codes are released for your server.

Step-by-step procedure to use redeem codes

Using FF redeem codes is easy, thanks to the Rewards Redemption Site. Follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Head to Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. The portal can be accessed directly through this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Choose the right platform to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the home page, the website will prompt you to log in. You can use Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or X to do so. Just make sure the platform you use to sign in is linked to your in-game account.

If you own a guest account, you will not be eligible to use redeem codes. Such accounts must be linked to any one of the platforms mentioned earlier. To link them, you can visit the in-game settings.

Step 3: Input a valid redeem code into the text area on the screen. Make sure you don't make any mistakes.

You will have to carefully enter the redeem code and then click "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the “Confirm” button.

A dialog box will highlight your redemption status. If the status is positive, you can claim your free FF rewards from the in-game mail section.

