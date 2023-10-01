Garena Free Fire codes for October 1, 2023: Get free emotes and diamonds

The regular availability of Free Fire redeem codes helps the community accumulate rewards inside the game. Unlike the other methods of acquiring free items, these codes do not require any extensive effort, and players can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the freebies. However, they should be aware of the short expiry and server restrictions.
With time, numerous unique codes have been made available, offering an extensive array of items, including emotes, costumes, skins, and more. The section below provides a list of the codes you can use for free emotes and diamonds.
Free Fire redeem codes for October 1, 2023
You may employ the Free Fire redeem codes listed below to earn emotes and diamonds within the game:
Emotes
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Note: You need to note that the codes specified above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Accordingly, they may or may not work for everyone.
Detailed guide on using Free Fire redeem codes
As mentioned above, redeeming codes is quite simple. You can efficiently complete the process via the Rewards Redemption Site, and the steps listed below will enable you to accomplish the same:
Step 1: Open a browser and look for the game’s Rewards Redemption Site. This website is accessible here.
Step 2: Pick your preference from the six available login options, based on the one connected to your Free Fire account. Provided below are the six choices you will see on the screen:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
You should note that guest accounts don’t function on the Rewards Redemption Site. This is why you must bind all the guest IDs to any of the platforms specified above.
Step 3: Upon logging in, a text box will appear, and you must enter the relevant redeem code inside the same. Make sure to avoid errors while entering the code.
Step 4: The final step will be to click “Confirm” to proceed with the redemption. A pop-up displaying the status will appear, describing whether or not the process was successful.
You may eventually open Free Fire and claim the rewards by going to the mail section. The items usually get delivered immediately, but it may take 24 hours.
