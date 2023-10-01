Garena Free Fire codes for October 1, 2023: Get free emotes and diamonds

The regular availability of Free Fire redeem codes helps the community accumulate rewards inside the game. Unlike the other methods of acquiring free items, these codes do not require any extensive effort, and players can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the freebies. However, they should be aware of the short expiry and server restrictions.

With time, numerous unique codes have been made available, offering an extensive array of items, including emotes, costumes, skins, and more. The section below provides a list of the codes you can use for free emotes and diamonds.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 1, 2023

You may employ the Free Fire redeem codes listed below to earn emotes and diamonds within the game:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: You need to note that the codes specified above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Accordingly, they may or may not work for everyone.

Detailed guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

As mentioned above, redeeming codes is quite simple. You can efficiently complete the process via the Rewards Redemption Site, and the steps listed below will enable you to accomplish the same:

Step 1: Open a browser and look for the game’s Rewards Redemption Site. This website is accessible here.

Make use of the necessary option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Pick your preference from the six available login options, based on the one connected to your Free Fire account. Provided below are the six choices you will see on the screen:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

You should note that guest accounts don’t function on the Rewards Redemption Site. This is why you must bind all the guest IDs to any of the platforms specified above.

Step 3: Upon logging in, a text box will appear, and you must enter the relevant redeem code inside the same. Make sure to avoid errors while entering the code.

Click "Confirm" after you place the redeem code within the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The final step will be to click “Confirm” to proceed with the redemption. A pop-up displaying the status will appear, describing whether or not the process was successful.

You may eventually open Free Fire and claim the rewards by going to the mail section. The items usually get delivered immediately, but it may take 24 hours.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.