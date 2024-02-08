Garena Free Fire codes for February 8, 2024: Get free gloo wall skins and costume bundles

The Free Fire community is always looking forward to getting in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes, and emotes. Players can acquire such items by spending diamonds, the main currency in the battle royale title. However, they can also get them for free through the use of redeem codes that are released by developer Garena.

Redeem codes are pretty easy to use, which is part of the reason why they're so popular. To use one, all you need to do is visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it in the designated space there.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 8, 2024

You can get free gloo wall skins and costume bundles by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Gloo wall skins:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Costume bundles:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

Note: Given their unknown server constraints, expiration dates, and maximum usage limits, the Free Fire codes listed above may not work for everyone. If you encounter an error while using them, there is nothing you can do except wait for new redeem codes to get released for your server.

Detailed guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

If you are unfamiliar with the process of using FF redeem codes, you can refer to the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com to access the Rewards Redemption Site.

Choose from one of the six platforms on the website and log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the home page, you will be prompted to sign in. Log in using the platform your in-game account is linked to. Facebook, X, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Apple ID are the platforms you can use.

Redeem codes are not usable for guest account holders, so having your in-game account linked to one of the aforementioned platforms is a must. You can link your guest account via the in-game settings.

Tap on the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter an active redeem code in the text box on the screen, and make sure you have not made any errors. Then, hit the "Confirm" button.

A dialog box displaying the redemption status will pop up. If the redemption is successful, Garena will send the FF rewards to your account within 24 hours.

