Garena Free Fire codes for February 9, 2024: Get free characters and gun skins

Since diamonds, the premium currency in Free Fire, are expensive, most players rely on other ways to get items in the battle royale title. One of the most common and effective methods is the use of redeem codes, whose popularity can be attributed to the fact that they don't require players to make any effort to get freebies.

Redeem codes are released every day, and the developer, Garena, makes sure they cater to players on different servers of the game.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 9, 2024

You will get free characters and gun skins by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Characters:

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

HNC95435FAGJ

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above might not be valid for everyone due to their expiration dates, server limitations, and usage caps. If these redeem codes don't work, you should wait for Garena to issue new ones for your specific server.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

The Rewards Redemption Site is a special portal created for FF players to use redeem codes. You can refer to the steps below to complete the code redemption:

Step 1: To redeem your Free Fire rewards, visit the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. You can head straight to the portal via this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Use the right platform to log in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website will ask you to log in. You can do so via one of these platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, X, Apple ID, and Huawei ID. Ensure that the platform you choose is connected to your in-game ID.

You can't utilize FF redeem codes through a guest account. You will have to link such accounts to any one of the aforementioned platforms. Head to the in-game settings to do the linking.

Step 3: Enter a valid redeem code and click on the "Confirm" button. The status of redemption will then be displayed on the screen.

Tap on the "Confirm" button after entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Open the game and claim the free rewards following a successful redemption.

Since it can take up to 24 hours for the items to get delivered, you must be patient.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.