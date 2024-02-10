Garena Free Fire codes for February 10, 2024: Get free pets and skins

Free Fire's fanbase is primarily composed of players who cannot afford diamonds, the premium currency in the title, and constantly seek out free in-game items. For this reason, the developer, Garena, releases redeem codes that offer a broad range of rewards at no cost. Moreover, the process of redemption requires little to no work.

To use a redeem code, all you need to do is visit the Rewards Redemption Site. You can enter an active redeem code there, and the associated rewards will automatically be sent to your in-game account within 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 10, 2024

You can obtain free pets and skins using the Free Fire redeem codes given below:

Pets:

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Skins:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

Note: Considering their uncertain expiry dates, maximum usage limits, and server restrictions, these redeem codes might not function for everyone. If you face an error during redemption, you must wait for Garena to drop new redeem codes for your server.

Step-by-step procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes

Follow these instructions if you are unfamiliar with how to utilize FF redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Use a web browser of your choosing to visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. You can directly access the website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Choose the login option relevant to your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you're on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will see a list of six platforms. Use the one that is linked to your in-game ID to sign in. Here are the available platforms:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

X

Guest accounts won't work on the portal. To become eligible for redemption, you must link your guest account to a platform. This is something that can be done in the game's settings.

Step 3: Enter a valid redeem code in the designated field on the screen. Be very careful not to make any mistakes.

Use the "Confirm" button to complete the process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the button labeled "Confirm." The redemption status will soon pop up, informing you whether or not the process was successful.

If you are fortunate and the redemption is successful, the FF rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.

