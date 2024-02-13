Garena Free Fire codes for February 13, 2024: Get free characters and gloo wall skins

Free Fire redeem codes provide an excellent avenue to obtain free rewards inside the battle royale title. They are considerably better than the other alternatives since users can employ them in a matter of minutes and directly receive freebies in their accounts. These codes also offer very attractive rewards.

In the past couple of years, Garena has consistently released new codes for the game’s different servers. To use a code, all you need do is visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption process.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 13, 2024

You can get your hands on characters and gloo wall skins inside the battle royale title using the different Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Characters:

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gloo wall skins:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: The codes above possess uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not work for everyone. If you encounter an error during redemption, you should wait until the developers offer new codes for the game.

Detailed step-by-step guide to use the Rewards Redemption Site

Free Fire’s special Rewards Redemption Site makes it possible for you to get free rewards using the FF redemption codes. The process is fairly simple and doesn’t require much effort. Check out the steps outlined below to complete the redemption on the website:

Step 1: You should visit the website via your preferred web browser. This website can be directly reached by clicking here.

Complete the login process (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will now be asked to sign in. You will find six options available, and you must utilize the platform related to your in-game account. The choices on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X.

Step 3: You will next have to enter the relevant Free Fire redeem code into the text box that appears. Make sure to avoid typing errors while inserting the code.

Click Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finish the process by clicking the Confirm button. The Rewards Redemption Site will then inform you about the status of the procedure.

If the redemption is successful, you can then boot up the game and claim the FF rewards associated with the code from the in-game mail section.

An important point to note is that those with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. They will have to link their guest account to one of the available platforms first. This can be done from the in-game Settings tab.

