Garena Free Fire codes for February 14, 2024: Get costume bundles and gun skins

Free Fire redeem codes are widely used to obtain freebies in the battle royale title. Upon their release, you can enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site, Garena's official portal for code redemption. Following a successful redemption, the items associated with the redeem code you entered will be delivered to your in-game account.
Since redeem codes have short validity periods, you must use them as soon as Garena releases them. Moreover, you can only use redeem codes that have been released for your server.
Free Fire redeem codes for February 14, 2024
Get free costume bundles and gun skins using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:
Costume bundles:
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
Gun skins:
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF10617KGUF9
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- V427K98RUCHZ
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- HNC95435FAGJ
Note: These Free Fire codes might not work for everyone due to their unclear server restrictions, expiration periods, and maximum usage limitations. If you run into trouble while utilizing them, you'll have to wait for new redeem codes to be issued for your server.
Detailed guide on using the Free Fire redeem codes
Thanks to the existence of the Rewards Redemption Site, the process of using FF redeem codes is pretty easy. If you aren't aware of the process, follow these instructions:
Step 1: Open your web browser and head to the Rewards Redemption Site. Since there are numerous fake websites on the internet, make sure you visit the official portal at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Once you're on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will be asked to log in. The website will display a list of platforms that you can use to sign in. Choose the one linked to your in-game ID.
Guest accounts won’t work on the portal. You must link them to any one of the platforms to be eligible to use redeem codes.
Step 3: Type the 12 or 16 characters of the redeem code in the text field on the screen. Once you do so, click the “Confirm” button.
A dialog box will then display your redemption status.
Step 4: Boot up Free Fire and head to the in-game mail section to claim your FF rewards.
The rewards may take up to 24 hours to get delivered.
