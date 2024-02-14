Garena Free Fire codes for February 14, 2024: Get costume bundles and gun skins

Free Fire redeem codes are widely used to obtain freebies in the battle royale title. Upon their release, you can enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site, Garena's official portal for code redemption. Following a successful redemption, the items associated with the redeem code you entered will be delivered to your in-game account.

Since redeem codes have short validity periods, you must use them as soon as Garena releases them. Moreover, you can only use redeem codes that have been released for your server.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 14, 2024

Get free costume bundles and gun skins using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Costume bundles:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Gun skins:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

Note: These Free Fire codes might not work for everyone due to their unclear server restrictions, expiration periods, and maximum usage limitations. If you run into trouble while utilizing them, you'll have to wait for new redeem codes to be issued for your server.

Detailed guide on using the Free Fire redeem codes

Thanks to the existence of the Rewards Redemption Site, the process of using FF redeem codes is pretty easy. If you aren't aware of the process, follow these instructions:

Step 1: Open your web browser and head to the Rewards Redemption Site. Since there are numerous fake websites on the internet, make sure you visit the official portal at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Use the right platform to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will be asked to log in. The website will display a list of platforms that you can use to sign in. Choose the one linked to your in-game ID.

Guest accounts won’t work on the portal. You must link them to any one of the platforms to be eligible to use redeem codes.

Enter the redeem code and click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Type the 12 or 16 characters of the redeem code in the text field on the screen. Once you do so, click the “Confirm” button.

A dialog box will then display your redemption status.

Step 4: Boot up Free Fire and head to the in-game mail section to claim your FF rewards.

The rewards may take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.