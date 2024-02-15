Garena Free Fire codes for February 15, 2024: Get free skins and vouchers

There is always a high demand for redeem codes in the Free Fire community. This is because they provide a variety of in-game goodies for free. In addition, they don’t require much effort to be used. All you need to do to get the rewards associated with a redeem code is enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site.
Garena releases new redeem codes on the battle royale title's official social media handles. You must use them as soon as they are released, as they have short validity periods.
Free Fire redeem codes for February 15, 2024
You can get free skins and vouchers using the Free Fire redeem codes given below:
Skins:
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF119MB3PFA5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FF11WFNPP956
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Vouchers:
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- E2F86ZREMK49
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
Note: The redeem codes provided above have uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limitations. Thus, they might not work for everyone. If you encounter errors while using them, you will have to wait for Garena to release new redeem codes for your server.
How to use Free Fire redeem codes
You can use FF redeem codes by following the instructions below:
Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site. Here's its official URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to the website using the platform linked to your in-game account. The platforms you can use include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X.
You cannot use guest accounts for code redemption. This means you must link all such accounts to one of the platforms listed above. You can do so via the in-game settings.
Step 3: Once you have logged in, enter a redeem code in the text field and hit the "Confirm" button. A dialog window will appear, displaying the redemption status.
If the redemption has been completed successfully, the FF rewards will be sent to your account within a day. You can collect them from the in-game mail section.
