Garena Free Fire codes for February 15, 2024: Get free skins and vouchers

There is always a high demand for redeem codes in the Free Fire community. This is because they provide a variety of in-game goodies for free. In addition, they don’t require much effort to be used. All you need to do to get the rewards associated with a redeem code is enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Garena releases new redeem codes on the battle royale title's official social media handles. You must use them as soon as they are released, as they have short validity periods.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 15, 2024

You can get free skins and vouchers using the Free Fire redeem codes given below:

Skins:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Vouchers:

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Note: The redeem codes provided above have uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limitations. Thus, they might not work for everyone. If you encounter errors while using them, you will have to wait for Garena to release new redeem codes for your server.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

You can use FF redeem codes by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site. Here's its official URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Log in using one of the platforms available on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in to the website using the platform linked to your in-game account. The platforms you can use include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X.

You cannot use guest accounts for code redemption. This means you must link all such accounts to one of the platforms listed above. You can do so via the in-game settings.

Enter a redeem code and hit the button labeled "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have logged in, enter a redeem code in the text field and hit the "Confirm" button. A dialog window will appear, displaying the redemption status.

If the redemption has been completed successfully, the FF rewards will be sent to your account within a day. You can collect them from the in-game mail section.

