Garena Free Fire codes for October 2, 2023: Get free skins and pets

Free Fire contains a variety of cosmetics that players can get by spending diamonds on various Luck Royales and events. In addition to purchasing these items, players can get them as free rewards from redeem codes. These codes are extremely popular because they can easily be used on the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, Free Fire redeem codes also have downsides, such as their short validity periods. Players can only use active codes and will encounter errors if they use expired ones.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 2, 2023

You can receive free skins and pets by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF10617KGUF9

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: You should keep in mind that the redeem codes listed above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. This means that they may not function for everyone.

Procedure for using the Rewards Redemption Site

If you have a linked Free Fire account, you can head to the Rewards Redemption Site and quickly use redeem codes to get free rewards. Follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site using this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

You should use the required login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose a platform to log in. Here are the choices you have:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

If you own a guest account, you will not be eligible to use redeem codes on the website. Go to the in-game settings and link the guest account to a platform to become eligible for code redemption.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the text box on the screen. It would be best if you copy and paste it to avoid errors.

Place the code and then hit "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will pop up, displaying the status of the redemption.

Step 5: Upon successful completion, you can open the game and claim the rewards from the mail section.

It can take up to 24 hours for the rewards of the redeem code to get deposited into your account.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.