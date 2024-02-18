Garena Free Fire codes for February 18, 2024: Get free room cards and characters

A great number of players have benefited from the regular distribution of Free Fire redeem codes by its developers. These particularly aid the free-to-play users who cannot utilize diamonds to acquire various in-game items. Over time, Garena has released a wide range of distinct codes through the game’s official social media handles. Each of them caters to a specific server.

To employ these codes, the developers have created the Rewards Redemption Site, which makes using them quite simple. All that players have to do is complete the login process and input the FF code into a text box.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 18, 2024

After employing the following Free Fire redeem codes, you will be able to get free room cards and characters:

Room cards:

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Characters:

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The codes mentioned above have uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits. Thus, they might not function for everyone. If you face errors during the redemption process, you don't have much choice but to wait for the developers to release new codes.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

The Rewards Redemption Site allows you to get free FF rewards using the redeem codes. If you are unaware of the specifics, check the steps below:

Step 1: Start the process by visiting the official Rewards Redemption Site, which may be reached by clicking this link.

Choose the right login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website will show you six login options, and you must complete the login process. Please employ the one that is linked to your Free Fire account. The options offered are Facebook, VK, X, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Google.

Because guest accounts won’t function on the Rewards Redemption Site, you should connect them to one of those six platforms. You can perform the linking process by visiting the in-game settings. Only after you complete the binding process can you use such accounts to redeem codes.

Put the Free Fire code and click "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After you've logged in, you must accurately enter an FF redemption code in the bar on the screen. Once this is done, click the Confirm option to go ahead with the redemption.

After you click that button, a dialog box will appear, and the same will indicate whether the redemption process was successful. If it was, you can claim your rewards by going to the in-game mail section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.