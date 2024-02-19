Garena Free Fire codes for February 19, 2024: Get costume bundles and skins

There is a wide range of cosmetics and other in-game items that players can acquire in Free Fire. Gamers commonly get such things inside the game by utilizing diamonds on events, spins, and so on. However, redeem codes possess the capability to grant in-game items for free.

Garena has consistently distributed new codes for the game's various servers, giving away a variety of free rewards. However, due to the short validity spans, individuals must employ the codes presented below as soon as possible, or they will end up expiring.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 19, 2024

Get free rewards in battle royale titles by successfully redeeming these Free Fire redeem codes:

Costume bundles:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Skins:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

ZRJAPH294KV5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

Note: These Free Fire codes may or may not function for all players due to the uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits associated with them. If you aren't able to utilize them because of an error appearing on the screen, you have to wait till a new code is released for your server.

Step-by-step guide in the usage of Free Fire redeem codes

The developers have created a website named Rewards Redemption Site, and this is where you will have to use all the FF redeem codes. The entire procedure can be completed in a few minutes.

If you haven't got a clue about what to do, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site on a web browser. There are numerous fake websites on the internet, so be cautious.

Choose the relevant login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the relevant login choice and complete the sign-in on the website. To get the rewards in your account, choose the platform that is linked to the game.

Garena has specified that guest accounts won't work on the website. In case you own a guest account, link it to any of the provided platforms. You will be able to achieve the binding process by going to the in-game Settings.

Step 3: After that, enter the redeem code in the text box. Don't make any typing mistakes while doing so.

Tap the Confirm option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, finish the procedure by clicking Confirm.

If the code works, you will find the FF rewards delivered to your account.

