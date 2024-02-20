Garena Free Fire codes for February 20, 2024: Get gun skins and vouchers

Free Fire players are always eager to obtain in-game items like skins and costumes. These cosmetics allow them to customize their appearances and weapons in the battle royale title. There are multiple ways to acquire such items, one of the best being using redeem codes, which give them away for free as rewards.

Garena drops redeem codes on the game’s official social media accounts. When a new redeem code is released, all you need to do is visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to get freebies.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 20, 2024

The Free Fire redeem codes below are a great way to get free gun skins and vouchers in the game:

Vouchers:

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Gun skins:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

Note: With their uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits, these Free Fire redeem codes may not work for every player. If you encounter an error message during redemption, it means you are not eligible to use the redeem code you entered. All you can do in this situation is wait for new redeem codes to be released.

How to use redeem codes

All FF redeem codes can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, a portal created by Garena. These instructions should guide you through the process:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on a web browser. The website can be directly accessed through this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Select the right platform to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use one of the six platforms you see on the screen to sign in (Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or X).

Since guest accounts won’t work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you have to link them to any one of the platforms. If you don’t link your guest account to a platform, you won’t be able to use redeem codes.

Step 3: After signing in, enter a Free Fire redeem code into the text box on the screen.

Place a redeem code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the “Confirm” button. Your redemption status will be displayed in a dialog box.

You will receive your FF rewards in your in-game account within 24 hours.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.