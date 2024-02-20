Garena Free Fire codes for February 20, 2024: Get gun skins and vouchers

Free Fire players are always eager to obtain in-game items like skins and costumes. These cosmetics allow them to customize their appearances and weapons in the battle royale title. There are multiple ways to acquire such items, one of the best being using redeem codes, which give them away for free as rewards.
Garena drops redeem codes on the game’s official social media accounts. When a new redeem code is released, all you need to do is visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to get freebies.
Free Fire redeem codes for February 20, 2024
The Free Fire redeem codes below are a great way to get free gun skins and vouchers in the game:
Vouchers:
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- E2F86ZREMK49
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
Gun skins:
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- V427K98RUCHZ
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- HNC95435FAGJ
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF10617KGUF9
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
Note: With their uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits, these Free Fire redeem codes may not work for every player. If you encounter an error message during redemption, it means you are not eligible to use the redeem code you entered. All you can do in this situation is wait for new redeem codes to be released.
How to use redeem codes
All FF redeem codes can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, a portal created by Garena. These instructions should guide you through the process:
Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on a web browser. The website can be directly accessed through this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Use one of the six platforms you see on the screen to sign in (Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or X).
Since guest accounts won’t work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you have to link them to any one of the platforms. If you don’t link your guest account to a platform, you won’t be able to use redeem codes.
Step 3: After signing in, enter a Free Fire redeem code into the text box on the screen.
Step 4: Press the “Confirm” button. Your redemption status will be displayed in a dialog box.
You will receive your FF rewards in your in-game account within 24 hours.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.