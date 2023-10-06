Garena Free Fire codes for October 6, 2023: Get free characters and emotes

There aren’t a lot of players who can afford to spend diamonds on the different in-game cosmetics that Garena regularly introduces in Free Fire. This results in a constant search for free methods of receiving rewards in the game, and redeem codes are one of the best options. These codes are significantly helpful, given that they can provide a wide array of items without requiring a ton of effort.

After gamers find a working code for their server, they can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure. The rewards associated with the code will then be deposited into their accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 6, 2023

You will be able to obtain free characters and emotes by employing the Free Fire redeem codes provided below:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Note: The codes mentioned above come with server restrictions and unknown expiry dates. As a result, they may not work for everyone.

Steps of using Free Fire redeem codes

You do not have to expend much effort while using different codes, and you will be able to claim them pretty quickly. The steps below will allow you to complete the same:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site to begin the redemption process for the codes.

Use the login option to go ahead(Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the login option that you have used for binding your Free Fire account. Guest accounts do not work on the website, and you must have your in-game ID linked to one of the platforms to proceed.

There are a total of six login choices that you will see on the screen: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X (Twitter).

Step 3: A text box will emerge after you sign in. You should then enter the code without making any mistakes.

Enter the relevant code and avoid making any typing errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the Confirm button to proceed with the redemption. The status of the redemption will be displayed in a dialog box, showcasing whether or not the process was successful.

You can claim the rewards via in-game mail in the event of a successful redemption. Nonetheless, if you encounter errors during the same because of expiry or server restrictions, you will have to wait for new codes for the battle royale title.

