Garena Free Fire codes for October 5, 2023: Get free gloo wall skins and diamonds

Due to an inability to spend diamonds, free-to-play users of Free Fire seek out alternative methods to obtain exclusive items. One of the approaches that they can utilize is the redeem codes that Garena periodically releases. These codes are capable of granting a variety of premium rewards, including skins, costumes, emotes, and sometimes even diamonds.

Nonetheless, Free Fire redeem codes are not always available, and when they are, they come with a short validity period. In addition, there are server restrictions on each code, and gamers will only be eligible to utilize codes released for their server.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 5, 2023

These are the Free Fire redeem codes that will give you free gloo wall skins and diamonds:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: The codes offered above may not work for everyone, considering that they possess server restrictions and unknown expiry dates.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

Garena has created a website called the Rewards Redemption Site, which you can use to claim all redeem codes. You can visit it and complete the relevant steps to get the rewards deposited into your in-game ID.

The detailed process of employing the redeem codes is offered below:

Step 1: Begin by searching for the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) on any web browser.

The correct login choice must be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose the appropriate login choice from the six available options. Remember to use the platform that is connected to your in-game ID.

The different login options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X (formerly Twitter). Guest accounts aren’t a valid choice, so you should bind your guest account to any of the previously mentioned options before you begin the redemption procedure.

Step 3: Enter the code into the text box on your screen. You can manually type it out or copy and paste it to avoid typing errors.

Tap Confirm and then move ahead with the redemption of the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Confirm button to complete the redemption process. The status of the same will then be displayed in a dialog box.

If the dialog box indicates a successful redemption, you will receive the associated FF rewards directly into your account within a period of 24 hours. You can subsequently claim them by opening the battle royale title and proceeding to the in-game mail section.

