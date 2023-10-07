Garena Free Fire codes for October 7, 2023: Get free pets and vouchers

Redeem codes have been one of the best methods for players to receive free items in Free Fire. Garena distributes fresh codes for the various servers regularly, and individuals can redeem them on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain in-game items. You can use these codes to get a variety of items like pets, costumes, vouchers, and more.

However, it must be noted that those with guest accounts cannot claim rewards from redeem codes. Those with guest accounts should bind them to a relevant platform to be eligible to use these codes.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 7, 2023

Given below are the Free Fire redeem codes you can use to earn pets and vouchers in the battle royale:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Note: The codes specified above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so you may not be able to use them.

Detailed steps for employing Free Fire codes

Using redeem codes is a simple process, and you will be able to accomplish it by following the steps that have been listed below:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site of the game. This is the website where you will be able to use the codes mentioned above to get free rewards.

You must utilize the correct login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You'll have to sign in using one of the six available platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter. You cannot use a guest account here, so it is necessary to have your account linked.

Step 3: Put the code into the text box on the screen and click the Confirm button. A dialog box will then appear, displaying the status of the redemption.

You can enter the code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: In case of a successful redemption, you can boot up the battle royale title and then navigate to the in-game mail section to redeem the relevant items.

Usually, Garena will send the Free Fire rewards immediately. However, the items can take up to 24 hours to be delivered, so you must be patient.

If the redemption fails because of expiry or server restrictions, you will have to wait for new codes to be released.

