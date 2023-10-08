Garena Free Fire codes for October 8, 2023: Get free costume bundles and skins

Diamonds are the primary in-game currency of Free Fire, and they are required to obtain most of the exclusive items. However, many users do not have the financial means to purchase diamonds, so they seek alternative ways to receive free rewards. The redeem codes that Garena has been issuing regularly are one of the options they can use.

Each code for the game is made up of 12 or 16 characters that include both numbers and letters. Gamers can use them by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, and the items will get delivered to their accounts following a successful redemption.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 8, 2023

The following Free Fire redeem codes will give you costume bundles and skins in the battle royale title:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10617KGUF9

FF10GCGXRNHY

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Note: You should note that the codes listed above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may or may not function for everyone.

Steps to utilize Free Fire redeem codes

The procedure to use Free Fire codes is straightforward, and unlike the in-game events, it does not need a significant investment of effort on your part. The following is a list of the particular steps you can follow to complete the redemption process successfully:

Step 1: You must start by reaching the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser available on your device. You can find the website at this link.

Complete the login after reaching the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose any of the six login choices on the screen. You must employ the one associated with your Free Fire ID.

Remember that guest account holders aren’t eligible to use the redeem codes. Garena has specified that you must bind your in-game accounts to employ the codes and receive the relevant free items.

Step 3: After the login, a text box will emerge, and you should accurately put the code into the same. Check for any typing mistakes, as it is important that you enter the code correctly.

Tap "Confirm" to go ahead with the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Move ahead with the redemption by clicking Confirm. This is the last step of the process.

Once the procedure succeeds, the FF rewards from the code will get delivered to your IDs. You can retrieve them by opening the battle royale title and going to the in-game mail section.

