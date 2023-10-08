Garena Free Fire codes for October 8, 2023: Get free costume bundles and skins

Diamonds are the primary in-game currency of Free Fire, and they are required to obtain most of the exclusive items. However, many users do not have the financial means to purchase diamonds, so they seek alternative ways to receive free rewards. The redeem codes that Garena has been issuing regularly are one of the options they can use.
Each code for the game is made up of 12 or 16 characters that include both numbers and letters. Gamers can use them by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, and the items will get delivered to their accounts following a successful redemption.
Free Fire redeem codes for October 8, 2023
The following Free Fire redeem codes will give you costume bundles and skins in the battle royale title:
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
Note: You should note that the codes listed above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may or may not function for everyone.
Steps to utilize Free Fire redeem codes
The procedure to use Free Fire codes is straightforward, and unlike the in-game events, it does not need a significant investment of effort on your part. The following is a list of the particular steps you can follow to complete the redemption process successfully:
Step 1: You must start by reaching the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser available on your device. You can find the website at this link.
Step 2: Choose any of the six login choices on the screen. You must employ the one associated with your Free Fire ID.
Remember that guest account holders aren’t eligible to use the redeem codes. Garena has specified that you must bind your in-game accounts to employ the codes and receive the relevant free items.
Step 3: After the login, a text box will emerge, and you should accurately put the code into the same. Check for any typing mistakes, as it is important that you enter the code correctly.
Step 4: Move ahead with the redemption by clicking Confirm. This is the last step of the process.
Once the procedure succeeds, the FF rewards from the code will get delivered to your IDs. You can retrieve them by opening the battle royale title and going to the in-game mail section.
