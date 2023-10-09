Garena Free Fire codes for October 9, 2023: Get free gun skins and room cards

A significant portion of the Free Fire community comprises free-to-play gamers who cannot spend any money on the game. These players are always looking put for in-game events and redeem codes that they can use to obtain free items inside the battle royale game. Using a redeem code requires the least effort of all the alternatives, and the rewards are usually better.

Every once in a while, Garena releases fresh redeem codes, usually when milestones are reached during esports livestreams or on special occasions. The section below lists some codes that gamers can employ to obtain premium gun skins and room cards at no cost.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 9, 2023

Make use of the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below to acquire gun skins and room cards in the battle royale title:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

6KWMFJVMQQYG

V427K98RUCHZ

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The codes listed above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Detailed guide for utilizing Free Fire redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site lets players use the redeem codes released for the game. In case you do not know how to use the website, check out the steps below:

Step 1: Visit Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site in a web browser. You may reach "https://reward.ff.garena.com/en" to access the website directly.

Choose the required login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose the login option linked to your ID. The website has six platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X (formerly Twitter).

Remember that guest accounts can't be used to redeem codes, and Garena has specified that you need to bind your FF ID to be eligible. To do so, go to the in-game settings and link your guest ID to one of the platforms.

Step 3: Click the Confirm option after entering the redeem code. Ensure that you don’t make any mistakes while typing it in.

Place the code and hit the Confirm button that you see on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Navigate to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards of the Free Fire code.

Garena usually sends you the freebies minutes after a successful redemption. However, it can take up to 24 hours, so you should patiently await.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.