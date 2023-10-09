Garena Free Fire codes for October 9, 2023: Get free gun skins and room cards

A significant portion of the Free Fire community comprises free-to-play gamers who cannot spend any money on the game. These players are always looking put for in-game events and redeem codes that they can use to obtain free items inside the battle royale game. Using a redeem code requires the least effort of all the alternatives, and the rewards are usually better.
Every once in a while, Garena releases fresh redeem codes, usually when milestones are reached during esports livestreams or on special occasions. The section below lists some codes that gamers can employ to obtain premium gun skins and room cards at no cost.
Free Fire redeem codes for October 9, 2023
Make use of the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below to acquire gun skins and room cards in the battle royale title:
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FF10617KGUF9
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- HNC95435FAGJ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- V427K98RUCHZ
Room cards
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Note: The codes listed above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.
Detailed guide for utilizing Free Fire redeem codes
The Rewards Redemption Site lets players use the redeem codes released for the game. In case you do not know how to use the website, check out the steps below:
Step 1: Visit Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site in a web browser. You may reach "https://reward.ff.garena.com/en" to access the website directly.
Step 2: Choose the login option linked to your ID. The website has six platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X (formerly Twitter).
Remember that guest accounts can't be used to redeem codes, and Garena has specified that you need to bind your FF ID to be eligible. To do so, go to the in-game settings and link your guest ID to one of the platforms.
Step 3: Click the Confirm option after entering the redeem code. Ensure that you don’t make any mistakes while typing it in.
Step 4: Navigate to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards of the Free Fire code.
Garena usually sends you the freebies minutes after a successful redemption. However, it can take up to 24 hours, so you should patiently await.
