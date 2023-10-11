Garena Free Fire codes for October 11, 2023: Get free diamonds and emotes

Not everyone in the Free Fire community can afford to buy diamonds and purchase different in-game cosmetic items constantly. Such players usually depend on free alternatives such as events and redeem codes, which give away a plethora of rewards at no cost. Redeem codes are often preferred over the other methods due to the range of rewards and the lesser effort required.

Over the years, Garena has released tons of unique Free Fire codes for the game’s different servers, each consisting of 12 or 16 characters. Gamers can use them through the Rewards Redemption Site to directly claim the rewards.

In the section below, there is a list of codes you can utilize to receive free diamonds and emotes.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 11, 2023

The FF redeem codes offered below will give you access to free diamonds and emotes inside the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: These codes come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Procedure to use redeem codes

You can use redeem codes on the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. If you don't know how to go about doing this, here are the steps that you can refer to:

Step 1: Boot up any web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site of the battle royale title.

Upon reaching the website, select from the list of the six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will soon find six login options and must utilize the platform connected with your FF accounts. It is necessary to complete the login procedure to get rewards in the game.

Another vital thing that you must remember is that guest accounts do not function on the Rewards Redemption Site. Thus, you should bind your accounts to be eligible to employ codes.

Step 3: Finally, you may put the code into the text box and click the Confirm button. The redemption status will pop up on the screen and describe whether or not the procedure was successful.

Click the Confirm button to proceed with the redemption process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After a successful redemption, open Free Fire and enter the in-game mail to claim the relevant rewards.

You usually will receive the rewards of the Free Fire redeem codes immediately, but it may take up to 24 hours.

